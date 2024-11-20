(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lucihub , the award-winning AI-powered production platform, is disrupting digital storytelling with new advancements that seamlessly integrate pre-production and production into one streamlined workflow. Designed for global ease and efficiency, Lucihub 's latest update offers a single sign-on experience that takes users from concept to completion, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools.

Lucihub Unveils Creative Copilot AI Platform and Voice-Over Studio to Streamline Video Production and Global Collaboration

A standout in this update is Creative Copilot , an enhanced version of Lucihub 's AI pre-production platform, previously known as Butterfly. This tool marks a significant leap forward in AI-driven content creation, especially benefiting corporate video creation in HR, Communications and L&D teams. With Creative Copilot, users can transform initial ideas into structured scripts, shot lists, storyboards, and other marketing materials using simple, everyday language-no prompt engineering required-making professional-grade video pre-production accessible even for non-experts.

Included in Creative Copilot, Lucihub introduces an innovative voice-over studio that empowers users to add customizable voiceovers to their videos. Perfect for projects like employee onboarding and training videos, CEO messages, or employee highlight reels, this feature allows users to integrate high-quality voice talent into their projects with just a few clicks.

Adding to Lucihub's suite of collaboration tools, the platform's new teams and roles feature enables global collaboration, allowing teams worldwide to participate in projects from anywhere. With teams and roles, users can upload content from different locations, assign specific roles, and submit revisions seamlessly. This feature supports efficient teamwork, making it easy for contributors to stay aligned and engaged throughout the production process.

"We're excited to launch Creative Copilot, the voice-over studio, and the teams and roles feature, which simplify video workflows and bring new dimensions to creative storytelling," said Amer Tadayon, CEO of Lucihub . "These tools eliminate technical hurdles, allowing teams to focus on their creative vision and collaborate effortlessly across borders. With our professional human editors adding the finishing touch, we ensure every video achieves top-quality results."

Lucihub's new features are game changers, enabling users to navigate the full video production cycle on one platform. The platform supports pe-production tools, quick uploads of smartphone and proxy footage, and Lucihub's expert editing team provides affordable, polished, high-quality content within hours, not weeks -ensuring that each project aligns with the user's original creative vision.

About Lucihub

Lucihub is a cutting-edge, AI-powered video production platform that streamlines content creation from start to finish. Designed to support user-generated content from multiple collaborators, Lucihub 's all-in-one solution delivers professionally edited videos in hours, not weeks. Merging advanced AI tools with human creativity, Lucihub's platform empowers users to produce high-quality videos quickly, affordably, and without complexity. With a mission to make professional video production accessible to all, Lucihub's innovative approach to storytelling enables creators to efficiently turn ideas into reality with precision and ease.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Lopez, Vice President of PR at Lucihub

310-864-8633

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucihub

