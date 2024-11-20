Allegro Microsystems Wins Embedded Computing Design’S Electronica 2024: Best-In-Show Award 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allegro's A89224 Automotive SoC Recognized for Innovation at Electronica 2024

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and efficient systems, today announced that its A89224 automotive System-on-a-Chip (SoC) has won the Electronica 2024: Best-in-Show Award , presented by Embedded Computing Design . The award ceremony took place on November 12, 2024, at Electronica in Munich, Germany.

The A89224 is a high-performance automotive SoC featuring an integrated 90V MOSFET driver, optimized for advanced motor control in 24V and 48V automotive systems. As a control hub, it powers various automotive functions, ranging from power windows and seats to advanced safety mechanisms. This innovative solution delivers high performance and efficiency, contributing to safer, smoother and more comfortable driving experiences.

"We are honored to receive the Best-In-Show Award at Electronica 2024. This recognition demonstrates our dedication to delivering innovation in power and sensing solutions,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems.“The A89224 SoC is a testament to our commitment to advancing technology that enhances performance, efficiency and reliability for critical applications in eMobility, clean energy and industrial markets. This achievement is made possible by the incredible Allegro team and their passion for innovation and customer success.”

Learn More

Discover how Allegro's A89224 SoC empowers automotive manufacturers to create smarter and more efficient solutions. Visit AllegroMicro.com to explore this innovative technology.

About Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Computing Design is the leading source of“how-to” technical information for embedded developers, providing design articles, videos, blogs, virtual conferences, podcasts, and more. Topics cover AI/machine learning, automotive, IoT, industrial security, IoT and medical applications.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro's commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Tyler Weiland

Corporate Communications

(972) 571-7834

...



Allegro Contact:

Laura Kozikowski

Sr. Director of Global Marketing

...