America’S Vetdogs Celebrates Senate Passage Of The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act

Smithtown, New York, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - America's VetDogs is thrilled to announce the passage of The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act ( S. 711 ) by the U.S. Senate. This bipartisan legislation, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in May, will honor the impact of working dogs on society, while supporting veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities through the invaluable work of assistance dogs across America.

Introduced in the Senate in March 2023 by Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) , Thom Tillis (R-NC) , Mark Kelly (D-AZ) , and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) , the Act recognizes the invaluable contributions of working dogs across various fields, including military service and assistance roles. Surcharges from the sale of the commemorative coins will benefit America's VetDogs, contributing to the breeding, raising, training, and placement of more service dogs at no cost to those in need. The bill was originally introduced to the 118th Congress in February 2023 by Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) , chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) .

“This legislation reflects what we can achieve together for a common cause,” said John Miller, President & CEO of America's VetDogs .“Each coin purchased will help empower veterans and first responders to regain their independence, resilience, and quality of life. We are grateful to Senators Budd , Tillis , Kelly , and Duckworth , as well as Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand from our home state, for their leadership and bipartisan support.”

“Working dogs help our nation's active-duty service members, veterans, and first responders recover from injury, enhance their independence, and improve their lives. I commend the Senate and House for passing our bipartisan bill. This commemorative coin will honor the service of working dogs and provide funding to raise more service dogs for America's heroes. I'm proud to lead this effort to give back to those who serve our country.” – Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) .

“Our veterans face unique challenges re-integrating into civilian life after they've left the military and we owe them solutions and support as they transition their lives. Service dogs provide the companionship and everyday assistance that make a real positive impact towards independence, quality of life, and mental health. As we continue to confront the crisis of rising veteran suicide rates, I'm proud that our bipartisan legislation delivers solutions by expanding access to this critical form of support-and makes it available to America's heroes at no cost.”

– Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) .

“Working dogs are vital to the many Americans who rely on them, including our nation's veterans. I am proud the Senate passed this legislation to honor our amazing working dogs and support America's VetDogs.” – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) .

“Working dogs provide vital services and companionship to so many people-from servicemembers and Veterans to the disability community and more. I'm proud the Senate passed our bipartisan legislation today, which would recognize our furry friends while helping provide support to organizations that train these service dogs so they're ready to serve.” – Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) .

The bill now heads to The White House for the President's consideration. Once law, the coins are set to be issued by the Department of the Treasury via the U.S. Mint, in 2027. Funds raised via surcharges on sales of the coins will help cover the over $50,000 cost associated with preparing each service dog for our nation's heroes. America's VetDogs has been transforming lives since 2003, providing specially trained service dogs to veterans facing physical and emotional challenges, including PTSD, and helping them to Live Without Boundaries.

To learn more about America's VetDogs or the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act, visit VetDogs.org/Coin .

About America's VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America's VetDogs ( ) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America's VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individuals it is honored to serve. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

