Toto Entertainment Announces 7Th Annual VIBEZ IN THE VALLEY

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ToTo Entertainment proudly announces the return of VIBEZ IN THE VALLEY , the highly anticipated annual showcase celebrating the vibrant and dynamic talent that solidifies Las Vegas as the Entertainment Capital of the World. This year's event will take place at The Usual Place, located at 100 S. Maryland Parkway in downtown Fremont, on December 7th, with the doors opening at 8pm.Now in its 7th year, Vibez in the Valley continues to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary local talent that keeps Las Vegas thriving as a global hub for entertainment. Featuring a diverse lineup of musicians, vocalists, and performers, the showcase is a testament to the city's rich cultural, fabric and artistic excellence.“This event is more than just a concert-it's a celebration of the creative heartbeat of Las Vegas,” said Danny Calderin, owner of ToTo Entertainment.“Vibez in the Valley is our way of giving back to the community and ensuring the world knows that Las Vegas is home to some of the most incredible talent in the industry.”This year, Vibez In the Valley will feature the acts of: Prynce Ink, Damire Major, James Wade, Lit BZ, Damn Daniel Freestyles, Dot WAV & one winner of their social media competition, set out to find their final lineup slot. You can find details to enter the competition on their instagram page " @totoent ". The lineup will also feature a DJ set by Sol, a Las Vegas DJ on a mission to help curate the atmosphere for what is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience!What to ExpectAttendees can look forward to:Electrifying live performances from rising local stars and established Las Vegas entertainers.An immersive experience highlighting the city's rich music and arts culture.Networking opportunities with industry professionals and creatives shaping the future of Las Vegas entertainment.The Usual Place, a venue renowned for its intimate yet energetic atmosphere, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable evening. Located in the heart of downtown Fremont,the venue is an ideal spot for showcasing the city's best talent. Get ready to vibe in the Las Vegas Valley on December 7th!About ToTo Entertainment-ToTo Entertainment is a leading Las Vegas-based marketing and advertising agency committed to elevating brands and artists through innovative strategies and unforgettable events. From digital campaigns to large-scale showcases, ToTo Entertainment specializes in putting the spotlight on talent and creating experiences that resonate.

