Want To Break Into Tech?“Working In Tech” Podcast Has 50 Episodes Of Advice For Tech Newbies

Working In Tech podcast with JuwonTheTechie Celebrates 50 episodes

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Working in Tech," the podcast hosted by Juwon, known to his audience as 'JuwonTheTechie,' has reached its 50th episode. Since its first recording on December 1, 2023, the podcast has been on a mission to share authentic stories and actionable insights, especially for underrepresented talent navigating a tech career.

Featuring guests from startups and top tech companies like Amazon, Netflix, and PayPal across the US, Canada, the UK, and Kenya, each episode brings unique perspectives that resonate with a global audience.

Juwon's goal with "Working in Tech" is to showcase realistic paths to tech success, emphasizing persistence and genuine insight over quick-fix promises. In a world where so many conversations focus on rapid paths to six-figure salaries, Juwon's approach provides a refreshing look at what it truly takes to thrive in tech. As listener *@adejumokeowolabi5813* noted,“You did it for us! Thank you for not giving up on your dreams. Good work, Juwon.”

The podcast has become a valued resource for listeners seeking meaningful and grounded stories of career growth.“Each and every question selected for this conversation was so important... they were like real questions, unlike 'beating around the bush' type videos,” shared *@saumiyasomanathan2537.*“I could sit there, right from the beginning till the end.”

Over the past year, *"Working in Tech"* has featured inspiring guests, including:

- Kelsey Hightower , who recently retired as a distinguished engineer at Google, celebrated for his mentorship within the tech community.

- Arit Amana , who began her journey into software engineering near age 40, proving it's never too late to enter the field.

- Chanel Power , founder of MentorMeCollective, who started in an Apple store before becoming a software engineer and guiding others.

- Christopher Levenston, who self-taught his way from package delivery to network engineering, ultimately earning over 10 certifications and a role as Network Engineer at Toyota.

Juwon's conversations with these guests have inspired listeners like *@ProgtechDethcore*, who wrote,“True problem solver at heart.” This milestone episode, reflecting on these journeys, reinforces *"Working in Tech"*'s mission to support those exploring or growing in tech careers.

For more information, episode archives, and future updates, visit YouTube, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

