Nightride Thermal To Exhibit Vehicle-Mounted Thermal Cameras At SHOT Show 2025 In Las Vegas

- Mary Ellen Kramer, CEOBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NightRide Thermal is thrilled to announce its first at the SHOT Show 2025 , the world's leading trade show for shooting, hunting, and outdoor industries. From January 21-24, 2025, NightRide will debut its range of vehicle-mounted thermal cameras, providing SHOT Show attendees with a firsthand look at its innovations in thermal technology for low-light and nighttime visibility. Attendees can find NightRide at Booth #40967 on Level 1 of the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.The SHOT Show is expected to attract over 50,000 industry professionals this year, filling more than 800,000 square feet of exhibit space at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum. As one of over 2,700 exhibitors, NightRide is excited to connect with professionals, from law enforcement to outdoor enthusiasts, to demonstrate how its thermal cameras empower users to operate confidently and safely in any lighting condition.Visitors to the NightRide booth will experience live demonstrations of the company's high-performance thermal camera, combining superior durability and advanced imaging capabilities. This device, tailored to hunters, law enforcement, and security professionals, offers unmatched nighttime vision, bringing a new level of security and precision to any situation.“We're proud to make our debut at SHOT Show 2025 and to introduce NightRide's solutions to the people who benefit most from this technology,” said Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO of NightRide Thermal.“Our thermal cameras are crafted with professionals in mind, delivering enhanced visibility and safety wherever and whenever needed.”The SHOT Show, hosted annually by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) , represents a powerful opportunity for NightRide to connect with new partners, showcase its cameras, and engage with outdoor media and industry influencers worldwide.Meet NightRide at SHOT Show 2025Location: Venetian Expo, Level 1, Booth #40967Date: January 21-24, 2025To learn more about NightRide Thermal's offerings, visit getnightride.About NightRide Thermal:NightRide Thermal designs and manufactures high-performance, vehicle-mounted thermal cameras for professionals across various industries. Known for quality, innovation, and reliability, NightRide's solutions support safe and effective operations in low-visibility conditions for law enforcement, outdoor enthusiasts, and beyond.

