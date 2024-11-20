Kuwait, Jordan Discuss Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Jordanian Minister of Culture Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh on Wednesday discussed strengthening cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Al-Mutairi pointed out, during his reception of Minister Al-Rawashdeh in his office, to the pivotal role of culture in enhancing understanding between societies and developing youth intellectual abilities.

He stressed that Kuwait would continue to support cultural projects and initiatives that strengthen ties between Arab countries and work to provide platforms for youth to present their ideas and creativity.

He expressed his appreciation for Jordan's prominent cultural contributions which led to it being chosen as the guest of honor for the 47th Kuwait International Book Fair.

For his part, Minister Al-Rawashdeh praised the great role of Kuwait in enriching the Arab cultural arena, pointing to the distinguished publications that Kuwait has presented over the decades.

These publications include Al-Arabi magazine, Kuwait magazine and cultural encyclopedias that represent a great cognitive value in the Arab world.

He stressed the importance of enhancing cultural cooperation between the two countries, in addition to exchanging cultural and artistic expertise and organizing joint events that contribute to supporting and developing Arab cultural work.

The two ministers toured the Ministry of Information Museum, which highlights the history of media in Kuwait and its development.

The Museum included images of works that shaped the memory of the public in Kuwait and the region, and a number of cameras and audio devices that were used in the ministry's work and programs in the past. (end)

