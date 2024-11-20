Japan, US, S. Korea Launch Trilateral Secretariat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Japan, the US and South Korea held the first meeting of their secretariat to coordinate trilateral cooperation on Wednesday, the Japanese Foreign said. The inaugural meeting in Seoul was attended by Akihiro Okochi, Deputy Director-General of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Robert Koepcke, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and Yi Won-woo, Deputy Director-General for the South Korean Foreign Ministry's North American Affairs, the ministry said in a press release.

The Trilateral Coordinating Secretariat was launched based on an announcement at the summit by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol last week, according to the ministry.

During their three-way summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru on Nov 15 (local time), agreed on the establishment of the secretariat, which will work toward coordination and implementation of the trilateral cooperation, aiming to follow up on the progress of concrete efforts on the trilateral cooperation and further advance them, it said.

At Wednesday's meeting, the three officials reviewed the advancement of the trilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields, and agreed that they would work together to advance the trilateral coordination through the secretariat to further accelerate the momentum. (end)

