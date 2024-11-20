Segra And Unite Private Networks Officially Merge Brands, Ushering In A New Era Of Connectivity And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segra

and Unite Private Networks (UPN), today announced their anticipated brand merger is now official, creating a next-gen powerhouse provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication solutions across a broad U.S. network. First announced in July 2023 , this brand merger marks a significant milestone, bringing together two leaders delivering state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration solutions, backed by industry-leading customer service. The two companies will officially operate under one name, Segra.

"The combined strengths and expertise of both Segra and UPN create an unstoppable force, opening up an exciting new chapter in our journey," said Kevin Anderson, CEO of Segra. "With our unified team, expanded commercial technology solutions and vast network, we're ready to deliver even greater value to our customers, reaching new markets and innovating in ways that will redefine the future of connectivity."

Segra is unveiling a refreshed brand that reflects a unified, future-focused vision, featuring a revamped website designed to highlight a new era of connectivity, while showcasing a robust portfolio of services and enhancing the overall customer experience.



"Our unwavering commitment to our customers remains at the heart of everything we do," added Anderson. "As we move forward, we'll continue to prioritize the exceptional service and support our customers have come to rely on, with dedicated sales and support teams in local markets ensuring nothing changes in the top-notch experience we deliver."

The new standalone company serves over 20,000 connected customer locations in 24 states across 44,000 fiber-route miles - and continues to grow. Most recently, Segra announced it acquired Everstream's all-fiber network in the St. Louis metropolitan area, adding nearly 1,000 route miles to its network and delivering greater capacity, state-of-the-art fiber connectivity and customer focused technology solutions to a broader market.



To learn more about Segra's new era of connectivity and innovation, visit segra .

About Segra:

Segra owns and operates a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 20,000 connected customer locations in 24 states and 44,000 fiber route miles, Segra has been providing customer focused solutions for over 125 years. Segra is a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications. For more information, visit segra .

Through Segra, Cox Business, RapidScale and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE Segra

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED