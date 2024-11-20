Erdogan Warns Of Major War Amid Russia-Ukraine Missile Tension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict risks slipping into a "major war" after Kyiv struck Russian territory with US-supplied ATACMS missiles, slamming President Joe Biden's approval of the move.

"We do not consider it a right decision, nor do we approve of it," Erdogan was quoted by state-run Anadolu news agency as saying on his return flight from Brazil, where he attended the G20 Leaders' summit, underlining the need for more "peace efforts" towards ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Turkish leader was highly critical of Biden's decision to authorize long-range Ukrainian missile strikes against Russia, saying the move was tantamount to "fueling the war," and further intensifying the existing conflict.

He went on to urge Russia and Ukraine to exercise maximum restraint in a bid to avert further unrest, saying a potential response by Moscow in the face of Ukrainian missile strikes could prolong the war and hamper peace efforts. (end)

aas









MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108907039