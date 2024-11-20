Kuwait FM Meets Tunisian Minister During Visit To Tunisia

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The visiting Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday met, along with the accompanying delegation, with the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohammad Ali Al-Nafti. The two sides explored the bilateral relations, cooperation, means of enhancing joint action in various domains, in addition to regional and international issues. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.