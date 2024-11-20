عربي


$127 Million Missile Defense Agency Contract Awarded To Assertive Professionals For Critical National Security Support


11/20/2024 10:01:49 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assertive Professionals LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) , proudly announces the award of a $127,330,835 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

Under this five-year contract, Assertive Professionals will provide critical support services, including:

$127M Missile Defense Agency Contract Awarded to Assertive Professionals for Critical Nationwide Support Services

  • General administrative support
  • Specialized correspondence management
  • Staff action and executive administrative support
  • Missile Defense System operations support
  • Protocol and communication support

Work will be conducted at key locations nationwide, including:

  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Fort Belvoir, Virginia
  • Dahlgren, Virginia
  • Vandenberg Air Force Base, California
  • Fort Greely, Alaska

The contract was competitively procured through SAM. The performance period spans December 2024 to December 2029.

"This award underscores Assertive Professionals' unwavering commitment to supporting the Department of Defense and national security missions. We are honored to serve the MDA and proud to bring our expertise and cleared professionals to this work," said Tiffany Shaffery, Founder and CEO of Assertive Professionals.

Headquartered in Wilmington, NC, Assertive Professionals has been a trusted partner to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Homeland Security since 2015. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000 certifications, and a CMMI Level 3 for Services rating, ensuring operational excellence and adherence to the highest standards.

Assertive Professionals specializes in administrative support, operations management, and mission-critical services. The company's team of cleared professionals remains dedicated to advancing national security objectives while maintaining a commitment to quality and efficiency.

For more information about Assertive Professionals , visit .

SOURCE Assertive Professionals

PR Newswire

