Industrial Design Market Report 2024-2029: An Assessment Of Regional Investment Opportunities And Major Growth Drivers


11/20/2024 10:01:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Design market - Global industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Industrial Design Market was valued at USD 45.23 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 66.03 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.35%.

North America held the largest market share in 2023. The Industrial Design Market in North America is driven by a confluence of factors, including the focus on product differentiation, investment in R&D, sustainability initiatives, the rise of IoT and smart technologies, consumer demand for customization, and globalization. These drivers not only highlight the importance of industrial design in shaping successful products but also present significant opportunities for designers and businesses to innovate and excel in a dynamic marketplace.

As companies continue to prioritize design as a strategic asset, the industrial design market in North America is expected to thrive, contributing to enhanced business performance and consumer engagement.

Key Market Drivers

  • Increasing Emphasis on Product Differentiation and Branding
  • Growing Demand for Sustainable Design Solutions
  • Technological Advancements and Innovation

Key Market Challenges

  • Balancing Innovation with Cost Constraints
  • Navigating Regulatory Compliance and Standards

Key Market Trends

  • Integration of Advanced Technologies in Design Processes

Key Players Profiled in this Industrial Design Market Report

  • Integrated Design Systems, Inc.
  • Capgemini Services SAS
  • IBM Corporation
  • DesignworksUSA, Inc.
  • ARTOP GROUP Inc.
  • Accenture PLC
  • Ammunition, LLC
  • Ziba Design Inc.

Report Scope
In this report, the Global Industrial Design Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Type

  • Product Design
  • Model Design & Fabrication
  • User Interface & Interaction Design
  • Others

By Application

  • Transportation
  • Electronic
  • Household
  • Machinery & Equipment
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait
    • Turkey

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 182
Forecast Period 2023-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $45.23 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $66.03 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3%
Regions Covered Global

