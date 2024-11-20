Outdoorjack Launches Comprehensive Outdoor Care Service With“Bundle Good, Give Good” To Support Austin's Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OutdoorJack , a new Austin-based home services company, proudly announces the launch of its all-in-one outdoor care solution, created to simplify and elevate outdoor maintenance for Austin homeowners. By bundling essential services into a single, streamlined package, OutdoorJack offers convenient, year-round care for outdoor spaces without the hassle of coordinating multiple providers.OutdoorJack's services cover pool care , window cleaning, turf maintenance, gutter cleaning, BBQ grill and bin cleaning, power washing, and more-all delivered through one trusted source. By bundling services, OutdoorJack clients save time, reduce costs, and enjoy consistently pristine outdoor spaces.Customer-First Approach with Bundled Outdoor CareWith a mission to make outdoor care effortless, OutdoorJack has quickly earned praise from satisfied customers.“I couldn't be happier with OutdoorJack! They did an awesome job cleaning my pool, but what really blew me away was how they went the extra mile and power washed my driveway and pool deck as part of their monthly service. Everything looks incredible! It's rare to find a company that goes above and beyond like this,” shared Ben, a local Austin homeowner.“Bundle Good, Give Good” (BG3) Program: Giving Back to the CommunityOutdoorJack's commitment to service extends beyond client satisfaction. Through its“Bundle Good, Give Good” (BG3) program, OutdoorJack provides free or discounted services to single mothers, elderly residents, and veterans in need. Recently, OutdoorJack had the privilege of serving an elderly Navy veteran, bringing peace of mind to his out-of-town family by ensuring his home's exterior was safe and well-cared for. Stories like these drive the team's dedication to meaningful community impact.Michele, the daughter of an elderly BG3 program recipient, shared her experience:“My elderly father prefers living in his own home, and OutdoorJack's team has been a godsend, taking care of everything from gutter cleaning to pool maintenance. Their professionalism, kindness, and reliability mean the world to us.”Building Local ConnectionsOutdoorJack partners with local charities, churches, and community organizations to identify those who may benefit from BG3 services. By working alongside community leaders, OutdoorJack aims to bring positive change to Austin neighborhoods through quality service and compassionate support.About OutdoorJackOutdoorJack is a community-focused outdoor services company offering comprehensive, bundled care solutions. Dedicated to delivering top-notch reliability and service, OutdoorJack is proud to serve the Austin area and to expand the reach of its BG3 program.

