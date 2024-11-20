Perkins American Food Co. Signs 10-Unit Agreement To Bring Its Griddle & Go Concept To New Jersey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The all-new fast-casual concept announces its entry into the Garden State

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perkins American Food Co ., the iconic family dining brand known for its hearty breakfasts and homestyle comfort food, is thrilled to announce its largest Perkins Griddle & Go franchise agreement to date, a 10-unit deal in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This agreement brings the total number of signed agreements for Perkins Griddle & Go to nearly 30 since the concept was launched in September.Designed for today's fast-paced consumers, Perkins Griddle & Go presents a modern interpretation of American hospitality that represents tradition while embracing the future. The concept features a streamlined design and an elevated cafe experience within a compact footprint, prioritizing convenience. Each location, spanning just 1,500 – 2,000 square feet, can comfortably seat 65 guests, making it an ideal stop for those on the go. The restaurant incorporates modern digital menus and self-order kiosks, catering to busy customers seeking a quick meal. For those with more time, a cozy café-style dining experience awaits.The new locations will be owned and operated by Lisa Dalton and Anthony Degrande, a mother-son duo who bring years of business expertise and a deep love for the Perkins brand. Their involvement marks a significant milestone in the growth of Perkins, as the Perkins Griddle & Go concept continues to expand nationwide. The Degrande family, lifelong residents of Monmouth County, New Jersey, were drawn to Perkins American Food Co. after decades of fond memories with the brand.“I have always loved Perkins. When I saw the opportunity to bring the brand back to our area, I knew it was the right move,” said Lisa Dalton, franchise owner of the New Jersey Perkins Griddle & Go.“We considered other franchises, but Perkins has always had a special place in my heart – it's like coming home. With this new Griddle & Go concept, it feels fresh, exciting, and just what the community needs.”Echoing her enthusiasm, Anthony stated,“We've always been about great service and building strong teams, so when we learned more about Perkins updated technology and streamlined operations with Griddle & Go, it felt like the perfect fit. The smaller, more efficient footprint allows us to adapt to today's market needs. We're excited to build something that blends tradition with innovation.”The Degrande family plans to open their first location in Monmouth County by October 2025, with hopes to accelerate the timeline.“Lisa and Anthony's passion for the Perkins brand and their dedication to the community align perfectly with what we are looking for in franchisees,” said Mike Ackley, Director of Franchise Marketing & Development at Perkins American Food Co.“This expansion marks a significant milestone for Perkins Griddle & Go, and we are confident that our timeless concept and exceptional dining experience will resonate deeply with New Jersey residents.”“We're ready to hit the ground running,” Anthony said.“As soon as construction is complete, we'll be welcoming guests, offering jobs, and creating a gathering place for the community.”"Our expansion in New Jersey marks an important chapter for Perkins Griddle & Go,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management.“We are excited to introduce new guests to the evolving Perkins brand and bring our rich heritage, innovative offerings, and commitment to excellence to new guests across the state."Franchisees have already shown strong interest in Perkins Griddle & Go and are eager to bring this modern take on Perkins to new and existing markets. For more information about Perkins Griddle & Go and franchise opportunities, please visit .About Perkins Griddle & GoPerkins American Food Company, formerly known as Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, has been a beloved heritage brand since its founding in 1958. With a strong commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service, Perkins serves up a delightful array of American classics that cater to today's tastes. At Perkins American Food Company, we know life moves quickly, and finding time for a satisfying meal can be tough. That's why we created Perkins Griddle & Go-a fast-casual dining experience designed to serve guests delicious, high-quality meals at unbeatable prices, all while fitting seamlessly into your busy lifestyle.At Perkins Griddle & Go, guests can enjoy all their Perkins favorites-from Griddle Greats and signature pies to iconic Mammoth Muffins-along with exciting new additions like breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast. We also believe in indulgence, offering a variety of famous bakery treats to brighten your day.For more information about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit .

