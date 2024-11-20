Jingting Mountain Scenic Area By Zhejiang Gongshang University Wins Bronze In A' Graphics Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jingting Mountain Scenic Area

Zhejiang Gongshang University's Jingting Mountain Scenic Area Brand Identity Receives Prestigious Recognition in International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Zhejiang Gongshang University 's "Jingting Mountain Scenic Area" brand identity as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and technical excellence demonstrated in the award-winning work, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the competitive graphic design industry.The Jingting Mountain Scenic Area brand identity by Zhejiang Gongshang University exemplifies the power of effective visual communication in enhancing visitor experiences and driving economic benefits for the tourism sector. By appealing to a wider audience and aligning with the demands of the digital information era, this innovative design showcases the relevance and impact of thoughtful graphic design in shaping the success of scenic destinations.The award-winning brand identity for Jingting Mountain Scenic Area stands out for its creative approach, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a scroll painting-like experience that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the scenic area. The design skillfully incorporates elements such as enchanting mountain views, pavilion styles, serene clouds, wild cranes, and the essence of local wine and tea, creating a visually captivating and culturally resonant identity that sets Jingting Mountain Scenic Area apart from traditional Chinese scenic area brands.This recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Zhejiang Gongshang University's commitment to design excellence and innovation. The accolade is expected to inspire the institution and its talented designers to continue pushing the boundaries of visual communication, setting new standards for scenic area branding and contributing to the advancement of the graphic design field in China and beyond.Jingting Mountain Scenic Area was designed by Kan Zhao, Associate Professor and Master's Supervisor at Zhejiang Gongshang University, who led the project with his expertise in brand design and visual design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Jingting Mountain Scenic Area brand identity at:About Zhejiang Gongshang UniversityZhejiang Gongshang University is a renowned institution in China, known for its strong academic programs and research capabilities. Associate Professor Kan Zhao, a graduate of Tongji University with a master's degree, brings his 18 years of experience in brand and VI design to the university. Zhao is the Design Director at Hangzhou Big Soundwave Culture Creative Co. Ltd. and has successfully completed nearly 50 projects for various prestigious brands, winning recognition from many international design awards .About Anhui · Jingting Mountain Scenic AreaJingtingshan, a National 4A-level tourist attraction designated by the State Council of the People's Republic of China, is situated on the northern outskirts of Xuancheng City in Anhui Province. As part of the Huangshan Mountain range, Jingtingshan boasts 60 peaks of varying sizes, with its highest peak, Cuiyunfeng, reaching an altitude of 324.1 meters. The scenic area's lower elevations consist of picturesque hills and hillocks, offering visitors a diverse and captivating landscape to explore.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. This prestigious award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award signifies a design's potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through its effective blend of form and function.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures worldwide. By participating in the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award, entrants gain global recognition for their remarkable achievements and contribute to advancing the field of graphic design. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and submit their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.