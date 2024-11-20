India’S 1St AI Data Bank To Boost National Security Launched

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The of Science and on Wednesday launched India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) data that is aimed at propelling innovation and boosting the country's national security.

The initiative will provide researchers, startups, and developers access to high-quality, diverse datasets essential for creating scalable and inclusive AI solutions.

It was launched by of Science and Minister (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh at the 7th Edition of the ASSOCHAM AI Leadership Meet 2024.

The event, themed "AI for India: Advancing India's AI Development - Innovation, Ethics, and Governance", showcased India's strategic roadmap for harnessing the transformative potential of AI.

The AI Data Bank will enhance "national security through real-time analytics of satellite, drone, and IoT data", the Minister said.

It also aligns with the country's goal to utilise AI for predictive analytics in disaster management and cyber security.

While AI "is an essential tool, it must be used optimally with responsible handling", said Singh.

The Minister also emphasised the pivotal role of AI in reshaping various sectors, including governance, business, healthcare, education, and space exploration. He highlighted AI as the backbone of India's future development, capable of driving economic growth and addressing pressing challenges such as climate change, public service delivery, and national security.

At the event, Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to ensuring transparent and fair AI systems, with robust governance frameworks being developed to address challenges like algorithmic bias and data privacy. The Minister highlighted the government's focus on using AI to empower citizens and ensure equitable access to the benefits of this transformative technology. He stated that AI must bridge divides rather than create them and must empower people without replacing them.

The event served as a platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to exchange insights and chart a responsible path for AI adoption in India.