Equity 1031 Exchange Strengthens Service With New CES® Designation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT

MYERS, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity 1031 Exchange is proud to announce that Samantha Tennant has earned her Certified Exchange Specialist (CES®) designation offered through the Federation of Exchange Accommodators, Inc (FEA). This recognition marks a significant milestone as Samantha joins an exclusive group of only approximately 170 individuals nationwide.

With Samantha's certification, Equity 1031 Exchange now has two CES® Designees on staff, further strengthening its position as a leader in the 1031 exchange space. This accomplishment reflects Equity 1031 Exchange's ongoing commitment to providing clients with the highest level of knowledge and service when navigating the complexities of tax-deferred real estate transactions.

The CES® designation is awarded to individuals who demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of 1031 exchanges.

To earn the designation, professionals must meet certain eligibility requirements and pass an exam which covers an array of exchange-related topics designed to challenge the candidate's knowledge of exchange rules and their competency in performing the necessary daily activities of an exchange accommodator company. Finally, it also focuses on those ethical issues present when any third party controls the funds of another.

As a CESTM Designee, one is bound by the Code of Ethics of the FEA and is required to maintain twenty (20) hours of continuing education within a two (2) year period. With two CES® Designees on staff, Equity 1031 Exchange is uniquely positioned to help clients confidently navigate 1031 exchanges.

This new designation further highlights Equity 1031 Exchange's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry standards and best practices. By continuously investing in professional development, Equity 1031 Exchange ensures that its team remains well-versed in the latest 1031 exchange regulations and strategies.

This dedication enables the company to offer clients the most current and effective solutions, making Equity 1031 Exchange a trusted resource for investors and real estate industry professionals.

About Equity 1031 Exchange

Equity 1031 Exchange is a trusted Qualified Intermediary (QI) under IRS Section 1031, specializing in facilitating seamless, tax-deferred real estate exchanges. With decades of industry experience, Equity 1031 Exchange is dedicated to helping investors preserve and grow their wealth by navigating the complexities of 1031 exchanges. Our team of experienced professionals ensures that each transaction is handled with precision to help you ensure compliance with IRS regulations.

Media Contact:

Lori Hartigan

Senior Marketing Manager, Commercial Solutions

Equity 1031 Exchange

[email protected]

SOURCE Equity Trust Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED