Introducing Crunchy Data Warehouse, A Modern Postgres Analytics Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Combining the power of Postgres with transactions and fast analytical queries on open

data lake formats

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data - the leading provider of trusted open source Postgres and products, today announces the launch of Crunchy Data Warehouse , a modern, high-performance analytics database built on PostgreSQL. Crunchy Data Warehouse is available today as a managed service on Crunchy Bridge , the managed PostgreSQL from Crunchy Data.

Crunchy Data Warehouse extends Postgres to support high-performance analytical workloads alongside operational database workloads, combining regular Postgres tables with fully transactional Iceberg tables. By seamlessly integrating the DuckDB query engine and other modern OLAP technologies, Crunchy Data Warehouse offers ultra-fast analytics within a native Postgres experience.

"Crunchy Data Warehouse is a modern developer-friendly data warehouse built on PostgreSQL and DuckDB, using a lightweight, server-based architecture that's optimized for efficient use of hardware and predictable cost," said Craig Kerstiens, Crunchy Data Chief Product Officer. "Crunchy Data Warehouse extends unmodified PostgreSQL, ensuring that Crunchy Data Warehouse users can benefit from the broad ecosystem of PostgreSQL features, tools and extensions you already know and love."

Crunchy Data Warehouse brings many ground-breaking new features to PostgreSQL, including:



Managed Iceberg tables in PostgreSQL : Create, manage, query, and update Iceberg tables stored in S3 as easily as PostgreSQL tables.



High performance analytics : Extends the PostgreSQL query planner to delegate parts of the query to DuckDB for vectorized execution. Delivers over 10 times the average performance of PostgreSQL on the TPC-H queries, and even greater improvements on many common query patterns.



Query raw data files in your data lake : Easily query data files and directories stored in S3 or public URLs.



Flexible data import/export : Load data directly from S3 into Iceberg or regular PostgreSQL tables and write query results back to S3 to create advanced data pipelines.

Seamless integrations : The Iceberg table format enables interoperability with a broad ecosystem of analytics tools, enabling Crunchy Data Warehouse to interface with tools like Apache Spark to directly query your tables in S3 storage.

Crunchy Data Warehouse uses extensions to stay current with the latest version of PostgreSQL. Users won't sacrifice any PostgreSQL features or lose compatibility with its ecosystem.

Crunchy Bridge users can provision Crunchy Data Warehouse clusters directly from their existing Crunchy Bridge accounts. To learn more about Crunchy Data Warehouse visit our getting started page .

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers

Crunchy Bridge , a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at

.

SOURCE Crunchy Data

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED