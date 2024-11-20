(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The award recognizes MobilizeGreen's commitment to furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion.

MobilizeGreen , a not-for-profit organization dedicated to connecting diverse youth and young adults with career pathway opportunities in the environmental and sustainability fields, is proud to announce its recognition as the recipient of the Thompson Hine Diversity Achievement Award for 2024.

This prestigious award, established in 2013, honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership and innovation in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within their respective fields. MobilizeGreen joins a distinguished group of previous recipients, including Home Depot, Nationwide Mutual Insurance, Eaton Corporation, and Meritor.

MobilizeGreen Awarded 2024 Thompson Hine Diversity Achievement Award

Since 2014, MobilizeGreen has engaged over 3,000 diverse young people in career-pathway internships, youth conservation programs, and professional development opportunities and plans to support another 2,000 over the next three years. By partnering with government agencies, nonprofits, and corporations, MobilizeGreen has established itself as a leader in creating opportunities for underrepresented communities in green and STEM-focused careers.

"We believe that young people of color must be at the table, leading the effort to solve environmental challenges in their communities to create a more just and equitable planet," said Leah Allen, Executive Director of MobilizeGreen. "We are honored to be recognized for this work and remain committed to empowering our nation's young people and advancing environmental equity in their communities."

Inspiring Future Leaders in Green Careers

MobilizeGreen's programs are designed to provide young people with critical soft skills, invaluable networking opportunities, and hands-on experience in green and STEM industries. Key offerings include:



Youth Conservation Program : Engages high school students in conservation projects, building skills in environmental stewardship and civic engagement.

Fish and Wildlife Service Maintenance & Infrastructure Fellowship : Provides real-world experience in conservation and resource management. Virtual Internship Program : Offers flexible remote opportunities for young professionals to work on sustainability initiatives.

All programs are paid, reflecting MobilizeGreen's commitment to equity and accessibility.

A Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

MobilizeGreen's recognition by the Thompson Hine Diversity Achievement Award underscores its dedication to:



Creating inclusive career pathways for diverse talent.

Promoting awareness and action on DEI within environmental fields. Supporting equitable workforce development for a sustainable future.

For more information about MobilizeGreen and its award-winning programs, visit .

About MobilizeGreen :

MobilizeGreen is a national not-for-profit that has engaged more than 3,000 young people of color in paid green and STEM-focused career-pathway internships in collaboration with government agencies, nonprofits, and corporations since 2014.

About the Thompson Hine Diversity Achievement Award:

The Thompson Hine Diversity Achievement Award recognizes organizations that exemplify exceptional leadership and innovation in diversity, equity, and inclusion. The award celebrates impactful initiatives that address systemic inequities and foster inclusive environments within organizations and communities.

