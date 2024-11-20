Trading By Management And Close Relations Of Management
Date
11/20/2024 9:46:29 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novonesis (Novozymes) B shares under the symbol NSIS B.
Please read the full announcement in PDF.
Attachment
2024_47_Trading_By_Management
