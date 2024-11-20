4Liberty Certified By The Women’S Business Enterprise National Council

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4Liberty, a leading solutions-based consultancy with deep operational expertise that focuses on helping clients drive efficiencies with our comprehensive design, implement, and operate approach to solving tough problems, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBEC-West, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"Achieving our Woman-Owned Business Certification isn't just a milestone for 4Liberty-it's a commitment. By partnering with us, we're empowering diverse perspectives that lead to better solutions, outcomes, and long-term success. Together, we build a future that works for everyone,” said Sharelynn Moore, CEO, 4Liberty.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC-West is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About 4Liberty:

Established in 2009, 4Liberty is a certified Women-Owned and Operated Business Enterprise headquartered in San Diego, California. We are a leading solutions-based consultancy with deep operational expertise that focuses on helping utilities drive efficiencies with our comprehensive design, implement, and operate approach to solving tough problems. As a strategic partner, we leverage our proven methodology to ensure that we comprehensively understand the problem or opportunity and implement a plan the drives improvements and success across all stakeholders. We are a force multiplier that helps utilities get more done and deploy capital more effectively and efficiently.4Liberty, Inc. provides comprehensive services for large-scale programs to diverse clients across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit: .

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit and

CONTACT: Angela Lockwood, VP Marketing & Communications 4Liberty 5092208869