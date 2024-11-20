Museum Of Civilian Voices Presents 1,000 DAYS. THOUSANDS OF STORIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A SPECIAL PROJECT FROM THE MUSEUM OF CIVILIAN VOICES BY THE RINAT AKHMETOV FOUNDATION TO COMMEMORATE 1,000 DAYS OF WAR

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the morning of Thursday 24 February 2022, russia launched its full-scale and illegal invasion of Ukraine, killing thousands and causing widespread destruction. 1,000 days have passed: 1,000 days of tears, pain, despair, resilience, hope and unbreakable spirit. Ukraine stands strong, resists and believes in victory.

The Museum of Civilian Voices by the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation, which has collected over 123,000 stories from those affected by the war, has now produced“1,000 Days. Thousands of Stories” to commemorate this sad milestone.

The project is designed to remind the world about the human impact the ongoing war in the heart of Europe. This collection presents 20 key events from 1,000 days of full-scale war: the first day of invasion, the assault on Kyiv, millions of refugees, the tragedy of Mariupol, the abduction of Ukrainian children, the fortress of Bakhmut, the liberation of Kherson, the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, and other pivotal moments, all told through the lives of Ukrainians whose stories are preserved in the Museum of Civilian Voices by the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation.

Natalia Yemchenko, member of the Supervisory Board of the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation, said: 'I am convinced that the most important museums of this war and the main forms of memory in general should be dedicated not to the events, but to the people and human stories. People who participated in and witnessed those events. The Museum of Civilian Voices is already one of the largest in the world in terms of the number of civilian stories. It is here that we are preserving hundreds of thousands of voices of those who lost their homes, loved ones, health, work, but who have not lost their memories and their ability to testify to the truth, that can be heard across the world.'

Each of these stories documents the facts. Importantly, they also carry an emotional truth.

. Ilia, 10, from Mariupol, lost his mother, was injured himself and endured a long journey from occupied territories to Kyiv. Other children were kidnapped and illegally taken to russia

. Oleh, an MBA teacher from Kyiv, miraculously survived torture while held captive by russian forces

. Natalia from Mariupol witnessed her hometown in ruins, saw the dead in the streets, and barely survived a severe injury

. Larisa, a doctor from Kyiv, saved newborns during a brutal rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital

These are just a few of the thousands of stories. You can explore more here.

The Museum of Civilian Voices has been collecting, preserving and sharing testimonies of civilians about their experiences during the war in Ukraine since 2014. It is the world's largest archive and a source of truth about the war, already with over 123,000 stories and with new ones being added every day.

