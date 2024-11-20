Agencybloc Expands Compliance Features To Help Agents Stay On Top Of Regulatory Requirements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The expanded compliance features simplify ACA Attestation, Scope of Appointment (SOA) and ACA Consent to Contact, helping agents stay compliant with ease.

- Cory Schmidt, Co-Founder and Chief Officer at AgencyBloc

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AgencyBloc , the #1 Recommended Insurance Growth serving the health, senior and benefits industry, is proud to announce an expansion of compliance features available in AMS+ . These updates provide agents with the tools they need to stay ahead of the latest regulations, streamline their processes, and ensure compliance.

With increased pressure on agents to maintain strict compliance with industry regulations, AgencyBloc has rolled out enhanced features designed to simplify the ACA Attestation, Scope of Appointment (SOA) generation and ACA Consent to Contact collection processes.

“As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, we understand the challenges agents face in keeping up with new compliance requirements,” said Cory Schmidt, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AgencyBloc.“We've listened to feedback from our users and developed these expanded features to empower agents to manage compliance more efficiently. By automating key compliance tasks like ACA Attestation and Scope of Appointment, we're helping agents save time while ensuring they meet all necessary regulatory standards.”

In addition to the recently expanded features, AgencyBloc's Plus Suite of Solutions offers a well-rounded compliance offering for agents.

Key Features of AgencyBloc's Compliance Offering:

Call Recording Storage: Call recording storage capabilities help agents maintain secure, compliant records of client interactions, meeting industry standards for documentation and transparency.

Scope of Appointment (SOA): AgencyBloc's SOA generation tool makes it easier than ever for agents to obtain and track signed SOA forms, ensuring that all conversations about health plans are documented and compliant with CMS regulations.

ACA Consent to Contact: AgencyBloc offers a streamlined process for obtaining and tracking ACA Consent to Contact forms, allowing agents to stay in compliance with regulations governing outreach to clients and prospects.

ACA Attestation: Simplify the process of documenting that consumers have provided the complete and correct information in their applications. With AgencyBloc's ACA Attestation tool, agents can track both the consumer's attestation and the agent's explanation of the attestation requirements. This ensures compliance with ACA regulations and provides clear, documented proof at every stage.

Broker Compensation Disclosure: AgencyBloc includes an integrated reporting tool for Broker Compensation Disclosure, making it easier for agents to disclose their earned commissions to qualifying groups and maintain transparency with clients.

With these enhancements, AgencyBloc continues to set the standard for compliance management in the health insurance industry. Agents can now access all the tools they need to stay compliant from a single, easy-to-use platform-saving time, reducing risk and giving them the confidence to operate with peace of mind.

To learn more about AgencyBloc's latest releases visit .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers.

