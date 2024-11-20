After A. R. Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Too Announces Separation From Husband

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) After the Grammy and Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation now bassist Mohini Dey, who works with Rahman, also confirmed her separation from her husband Mark Hartsuch.

Mohini and Mark shared the news with their followers via a joint post on Instagram. They wrote,“Dear friends, family, fans, and followers, With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed”.

They further mentioned,“We will still be working on several projects together including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon :) The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements”.

Mohini and Rahman have worked together in over 80 shows.

On Tuesday, Saira made the statement of divorce through her lawyer. She has cited emotional strain as the cause behind the divorce. The strain has led to an insurmountable gap between the couple.

Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah has released an official statement with regards to the couple's decision to separate.

The statement read,“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time”.