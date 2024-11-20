Craveworthy Brands Boasts Leadership Team With Appointment Of First In-House General Counsel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

John Silvestri Brings Over 25 Years of Strategy, Risk Management & Governance Expertise to Multi-Brand Restaurant Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy"), the innovative, multi-brand restaurant platform, has appointed its first in-house General Counsel, John Silvestri, J.D. With over 25 years of experience, Silvestri's addition to the team strengthens Craveworthy's goal to build a comprehensive legal framework that enhances operational resilience, supports partner success and drives the company's vision forward.

As General Counsel, Silvestri will oversee corporate governance, franchise compliance, M&A negotiation and risk management across Craveworthy's expanding portfolio of legacy brands and emerging concepts. His extensive expertise ensures Craveworthy is well-positioned to navigate the intricacies of corporate and franchise expansion while addressing the restaurant industry's opportunities and challenges.

"John's expertise and leadership will be a game-changer for Craveworthy as we redefine what success looks like in the restaurant and franchise industries," said Gregg Majewski, CEO and Founder of Craveworthy. "With his guidance, we're going to develop a strong, dynamic foundation for the company to hit on our immediate tactical priorities and long-term strategic business goals."

Silvestri most recently served as General Counsel for The John Buck Company, a prominent national real estate developer with life cycle investments exceeding $8 billion. Over his 20-plus years with the company, he directed legal strategy, advised executive leadership on complex matters and managed corporate governance for more than 150 subsidiaries and affiliates. He successfully negotiated high-stakes joint ventures, including a multi-country partnership in Abu Dhabi, and oversaw risk management programs. In addition to leading a team of attorneys, paralegals and law clerks, Silvestri managed external counsel across litigation, arbitration and contract negotiations.

Prior to his position at The John Buck Company, Silvestri was the Senior Attorney Editor at Thomson-West Corp. and an Associate Attorney at Marks, Marks and Kaplan, LTD. as well as Stellato & Schwartz, LTD.

"In this new role with Craveworthy, I'm truly looking forward to helping bring its bold vision for the future to life and helping lay the groundwork for its continued growth," said Silvestri. "With the right legal strategies in place, together, we'll empower our partners and stakeholders to ensure they thrive while the company leads the charge in innovation and excellence in the QSR and fast casual sectors."

Silvestri's addition to Craveworthy's leadership team follows the brand's announcement sharing that it has acquired Fresh Brothers , a California-based pizza brand with over 20 existing locations throughout the state. The Concept puts a unique spin on an all-time favorite consumer category by offering inclusive menu options that appeal to today's diverse dining preferences.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at .



SOURCE Craveworthy Brands

