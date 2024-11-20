Miami International Holdings Chairman And CEO Thomas P. Gallagher Named To Tabbforum 40 For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated markets across multiple asset classes, proudly announced that its

Chairman and CEO Thomas P. Gallagher was named to the 2024 TabbFORUM 40, an honor roll of executives and other influencers who are leading technology-driven innovation and disruption in financial markets. This is the third consecutive year that Mr. Gallagher has been named as a recipient of the TabbFORUM 40 award since its introduction in 2022.

Mr. Gallagher is one of MIH's principal founders, becoming chairman in 2008 and leading the company since 2012 when the first of its MIAX electronic options exchanges launched. Since then, he has overseen the company's rise to becoming the fifteenth largest derivatives exchange operator in the world as of September 30, 2024, as measured by the total number of futures and options contracts traded on exchanges reported by Futures Industry Association.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among such an esteemed group of professionals representing tech-driven innovation in the financial markets," said Mr. Gallagher. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and passion of MIH's entire team and each employee's unique expertise. I am privileged to lead such a talented and driven group of individuals and look forward to working with the team to drive our history of technology innovation."

The TabbFORUM 40 honors top innovators in capital markets, leaders whose blend of vision, strategy and execution sets them apart in applying technology for maximum advantage. The third annual list recognizes the achievements and influence of 40 outstanding disruptors and difference-makers having the greatest impact at the intersection of finance and technology. The full list is available at .

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX FuturesTM), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdxTM), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit .

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit /miax-futures .

To learn more about MIAXdx visit .

To learn more about BSX visit .

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit .

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

[email protected]

SOURCE MIAX

