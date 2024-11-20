5WPR Executive Vice President Of Global Strategy, Leslie Bishop, Named To The PR Net's 'Marcomms' Most Influential List'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that Managing Partner and Executive Vice President, Global Strategy, Leslie Bishop, has been named to The PR Net's prestigious 'Marcomms' Most Influential' list for 2024.



The 'Marcomms' Most Influential' awards recognize top marketers and communicators globally who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact. This year's honorees were selected for their groundbreaking work, successful campaigns, and insightful thought leadership that have shaped both their industries and workplace cultures in meaningful ways.



"Being recognized alongside such a talented group of peers is an incredible honor. This achievement is a testament to the passion and creativity of my 5WPR team and the important work we do for our clients-brands that challenge us to think bigger and push boundaries every day. I'm excited to continue crafting strategies that help brands share stories that connect, inspire, and move culture forward," said Bishop.

The PR Net is a global network for marketing and communications professionals, recognized as an essential resource for industry insights, connections, and growth opportunities. Its 'Marcomms' Most Influential' list celebrates the professionals who are redefining standards in marketing and communications. The full list of 2024 inductees can be found here , and Bishop's individual 'Marcomms' Most Influential' page can be found here .



About 5WPR



5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .



Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED