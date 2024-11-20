Tdb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration For Priority Equity Share

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for November 29, 2024 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $12.50.

The composition of TDb Split's investment portfolio currently meets the requirements of the Priority Equity Portfolio Protection Plan (as described in the Annual Information Form).

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.90 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.09 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.99.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution