M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I And Class II Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders and a monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share for Class II Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. The Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price when the NAV exceeds $10.00. Distributions are payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2024.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
| Distribution Details
|
|
| Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)
| $0.03125
| Class II Preferred Share
| $0.03125
| Record Date:
| November 29, 2024
| Payable Date:
| December 10, 2024
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
