Varonis Extends Cloud Data Security Coverage To Google Cloud

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers benefit from automated data discovery, threat detection, and remediation at scale to help prevent and stop data breaches

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), today announced the expansion of its IaaS security coverage to Cloud. The latest integration broadens Varonis' extensive coverage portfolio, bringing the company's proven data-centric approach to Google Cloud storage and data warehouses.

Data is a prime target for attackers, but discovering where sensitive data lives and remediating risk across sprawling cloud environments is virtually impossible without automation. Other tools simply monitor configurations. Varonis focuses on data, providing comprehensive visibility while automatically identifying and resolving data risk issues.

With Varonis, customers can continuously strengthen their data security posture, help prevent data breaches, and maintain a state of least privilege across cloud environments.

With Varonis for Google Cloud, customers can:



Identify and remediate at-risk data. Varonis automatically discovers and classifies sensitive data - in Google Cloud Storage, BigQuery, managed databases in Google CloudSQL, and unmanaged databases installed on Google Cloud workloads - and flags overexposed files, buckets, and datasets, and limits exposure at scale.



Restrict visibility of sensitive data with dynamic data masking. Varonis hides sensitive data like PII, PCI, and PHI in BigQuery based on users' roles.

Detect and respond to suspicious activity and threats. Varonis proactively detects internal and external threats to data that others miss by monitoring data activity and user behavior. Accelerate permissions and exposure analysis. Varonis connects the dots between identity, permissions, and data exposure risk to investigate and address issues faster.

"Varonis is the unified platform that identifies and classifies data across your cloud environments and detects threats across your entire data estate at scale, in real-time,” said Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci.“Varonis offers deep visibility into cloud environments with today's leading hyperscalers - enabling security teams to significantly reduce enterprise risk.”

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives - across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at .

