Owl Cyber Defense Launches First All-In-One Pcie Data Diode Card To Enhance National Security

Will Enable Agencies and Critical Infrastructure Providers to Turn Existing PCs and Servers into Data Diodes – Immediately Isolating Sensitive Systems and Mitigating Cyberattacks

Columbia, MD, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the global leader in trusted cross domain data transfer for critical networks in government, defense, and critical infrastructure, today announced the latest release of Owl TalonTM , which includes integration with a revolutionary new all-in-one PCIe data diode card – Owl Talon OneTM .

The new data diode card will enable Federal agencies and critical infrastructure providers to leverage Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) PCs or Servers as data diodes. This effectively isolates sensitive systems and eliminates the risk of cyberattacks on vital national assets.

The single-card solution – the Owl Talon OneTM – enables up to 1 Gbps unidirectional, protocol filtering data transfer with a single PCIe card. This breakthrough minimizes hardware needs, delivering secure data transfer in a simplified, high-performance design for streamlined deployment in restricted spaces.

In addition, this release allows customers to integrate third-party applications and protocol adapters, enabling additional security layers and data handling capabilities within the Owl Talon environment. These container-based add-ons allow organizations to customize their data transfer solutions with the protocols and applications most relevant to their unique needs.

Engineered for full compatibility with previous Owl platforms, this release ensures a seamless upgrade path for customers with existing Owl hardware. This backward compatibility maximizes ROI and extends the lifecycle of prior investments, providing long-term value and streamlined adoption.

"This is a significant milestone in empowering users to select the solution that directly matches their needs, from throughput and protocols to size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements," said Scott Coleman, VP Product Management. "Owl Talon supports our vision to create a secure, flexible, and easy-to-use architecture that is adaptable to the diverse environments and evolving cybersecurity needs of any operational landscape that need cross domain data transfer solutions for the tactical edge."

Owl Talon offers users a complete rethinking of data diode solutions. It is designed to meet the evolving and complex cybersecurity needs of government, defense, and critical infrastructure entities. Users can now access a strategic, adaptable platform that aligns with operational, budgetary, and compliance requirements with dramatically enhanced software and data diode hardware, providing unmatched usability, speed, and adaptability.

