Rise8 Announces Agenda And Growing List Of Speakers For Prodacity 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 announced the agenda and growing list of speakers for Prodacity 2025 . Taking place in Nashville, Tenn. on February 4-6, Prodacity is a beacon for govtech leaders at every level committed to the continuous delivery of valuable software users love into challenging production environments.

Prodacity emphasizes prod-based learning-tested playbooks, real-world solutions, and a relentless commitment to action inside cautious, slow-moving organizations from people shipping software to production. Prodacity is a movement committed to authenticity and learning that sets the standard for achieving mission outcomes in government...without sales pitches and innovation theater.

This year's agenda will provide attendees with exclusive content including:



Expert-led sessions on the latest strategies around people, processes, and technology.

Engaging discussions on practical tactics to cut through the red tape that impedes continuous software delivery in government environments. Learning through shared experiences, lessons, and best practices on the principles and patterns that make enterprises efficient at scale, and key insights on how to apply them to government missions.



Specifically, each day of the three-day event will explore the following themes:



Day 1: Leadership & Strategy – Set your strategic direction. Learn to align teams, mission, and enterprise portfolio management for continuous innovation.



Modern Portfolio Management: From Digitization to AI



How to Measure Anything



MVP for the Enterprise



Service Blueprints for Critical Missions

Slaying the Firebreathing Monolith

Day 2: Tactics – Master tactics for continuous improvement and efficient product delivery.



A Senior Exec's Guide to Digital Delivery



Using Value Stream Mapping to Increase Flow & Value



Architecting for Flow: Domain-Driven Design



10x Platforms are the New Black



Don't Fly Blind: Impact Mapping Your Experiences

Mission Command for Software Delivery

Day 3: Getting Started – Understand how to embed continuous delivery and innovation to drive lasting transformation in your organization.



How to Actually Transform Culture



GRC Automation at Scale



Learn GRC: An ATO Process that Creates Value & Minimizes Waste



Driving Product Innovation using the FAR



Turning IT Into Your Competitive Mission Advantage Evolve Financial Management to Drive Product Innovation with the FAR

Attendees will hear from a range of govtech innovators, enterprise change agents, and visionaries to educate and empower them to think differently about strategy, culture, governance, product management, and services. The growing list of speakers for this year's event includes:



Justin Fanelli, Acting CTO for the Dept of Navy and Director of PEO Digital

Barry O'Reilly, Cofounder of Nobody Studios & Author of Lean Enterprise and Unlearn

Alistair Croll, Author of Lean Analytics and Just Evil Enough & Founder and Chair of FWD50

Karen Martin, Founder and President of TKMG and TKMG Academy & Author of The Outstanding Organization and Clarity First

Siobhán Mc Feeney, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Kohl's

Paul Gaffney, Change Agent and Transformation Artist

Bryon Kroger, Founder and CEO, Rise8 Edward Hieatt, Chief Customer Officer, Mechanical Orchard

In addition to three days of expert-led sessions, networking, and educational opportunities, Prodacity is also pleased to offer up to 12 continuing professional education (CPE) credits to those who attend the event.

To stay up to date on the latest agenda updates and speaker announcements, visit or register to receive updates.



Prodacity 2025 coalition partners include key players supporting this movement to modernize government software delivery: Second Front Systems, Palantir, Snyk, Skylight, Highlight, Sonatype, SpectroCloud, Security Compass, Carahsoft, Spathe Systems and Aquia

