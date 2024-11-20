DNA Analysis In The Government Sector - Global Industry Forecast To Reach $5 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Analysis in the government Sector - market Report by Type (Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP), Short Tandem Repeat (STR) Analysis, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Analysis, and Others), Application (Forensics, Law Enforcement), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global DNA analysis in the government sector market size reached US$ 1.9 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during 2023-2032. The escalating demand for security measures and counterterrorism efforts, a considerable rise in the number of criminal activities, and continual advancements in DNA analysis technologies represent some of the key factors driving the market.
DNA Analysis in Government: Market Trends
The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for security measures and counterterrorism efforts on major spots of a particular region, such as airports, railways, and borders. In line with this, continual advancements in DNA analysis technologies, such as such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) providing accurate results from degraded or trace amounts of DNA, is fueling the market.
Moreover, the increasing availability of DNA databases, algorithms and software systems facilitating large volumes of DNA data sharing among national and international law enforcement agencies is providing an impetus to the market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of chronic oncology and various infectious diseases are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.
The market is further driven by the implementation of favorable regulatory initiatives, along with growing government investments in DNA analysis infrastructure. Apart from this, the rising integration of DNA analysis with other technologies, such as biometrics and surveillance systems, is creating a positive market outlook.
Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid utilization of cloud-based biometrics, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, augmenting demand for forensic backlog reduction, and rising healthcare expenditure.
According to the report, North America was the largest market for DNA analysis in the government sector. Some of the factors driving the North America DNA analysis in the government sector market included continual technological advancements in DNA analysis technologies, rising crime rates, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, etc.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global DNA analysis in the government sector market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies covered include NEC Corporation, Ultra Electronics Holdings (Cobham Limited), etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
How has the global DNA analysis in the government sector market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global DNA analysis in the government sector market? What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global DNA analysis in the government sector market? What are the key regional markets? Which countries represent the most attractive DNA analysis in the government sector market? What is the breakup of the market based on the type? Which is the most attractive type in the DNA analysis in the government sector market? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? Which is the most attractive application in the DNA analysis in the government sector market? What is the competitive structure of the global DNA analysis in the government sector market? Who are the key players/companies in the global DNA analysis in the government sector market?
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 142
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $1.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global DNA Analysis in the Government Sector Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP)
6.2 Short Tandem Repeat (STR) Analysis
6.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Analysis
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Forensics
7.2 Law Enforcement
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.4 Latin America
8.5 Middle East and Africa
9 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
9.1 Overview
9.2 Drivers
9.3 Restraints
9.4 Opportunities
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 NEC Corporation
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Ultra Electronics Holdings (Cobham Limited)
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
DNA Analysis in The Government Sector Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20112024004107003653ID1108906845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.