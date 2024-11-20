DNA Analysis In The Government Sector - Global Industry Forecast To Reach $5 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Analysis in the Sector - Report by Type (Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP), Short Tandem Repeat (STR) Analysis, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Analysis, and Others), Application (Forensics, Law Enforcement), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA analysis in the government sector market size reached US$ 1.9 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during 2023-2032. The escalating demand for security measures and counterterrorism efforts, a considerable rise in the number of criminal activities, and continual advancements in DNA analysis technologies represent some of the key factors driving the market.



DNA Analysis in Government: Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for security measures and counterterrorism efforts on major spots of a particular region, such as airports, railways, and borders. In line with this, continual advancements in DNA analysis technologies, such as such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) providing accurate results from degraded or trace amounts of DNA, is fueling the market. Moreover, the increasing availability of DNA databases, algorithms and software systems facilitating large volumes of DNA data sharing among national and international law enforcement agencies is providing an impetus to the market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of chronic oncology and various infectious diseases are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. The market is further driven by the implementation of favorable regulatory initiatives, along with growing government investments in DNA analysis infrastructure. Apart from this, the rising integration of DNA analysis with other technologies, such as biometrics and surveillance systems, is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid utilization of cloud-based biometrics, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, augmenting demand for forensic backlog reduction, and rising healthcare expenditure.

According to the report, North America was the largest market for DNA analysis in the government sector. Some of the factors driving the North America DNA analysis in the government sector market included continual technological advancements in DNA analysis technologies, rising crime rates, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, etc.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global DNA analysis in the government sector market. Some of the companies covered include NEC Corporation, Ultra Electronics Holdings (Cobham Limited), etc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

