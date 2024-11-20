(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press contact:

Capgemini, Mistral AI and Microsoft collaborate to further accelerate adoption of generative AI technologies

Paris, November 20, 2024 – Capgemini today announced a global expansion of its Intelligent App Factory on Azure that will bring together Mistral AI , a leader in innovative AI model development, and Microsoft , to accelerate the adoption of generative AI (Gen AI) technologies. The three organizations are collaborating to address the specific needs of organizations that require deeply customized implementations, including highly regulated industries. Together, they will leverage the strengths of Mistral AI's cutting-edge language models available in Microsoft Azure AI Studio, the Microsoft Cloud, and Capgemini's end-to-end generative AI transformation capabilities, to further develop scalable, efficient, and secure solutions for clients globally.

Since 2023, Capgemini and Microsoft have worked in close collaboration to deliver the Intelligent App Factory on Microsoft Azur that focuses on enterprise-wide adoption of generative AI. This collaboration builds on Capgemini's already existing partnership with Mistral AI to accelerate the evolution towards more accessible, versatile, and cost-effective generative AI implementations at scale. It will integrate Mistral AI's capabilities into this center of excellence to address specific market challenges and client requirements.

The key elements of the new collaboration include:

: By integrating Mistral AI's leading LLM technologies with Microsoft Azure AI Studio and the Microsoft cloud, businesses can easily adopt and implement Gen AI solutions. These are designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve decision-making by empowering developers to explore, build, and test using cutting-edge AI tools, all grounded in responsible AI practices.: Scalable yet cost effective solutions so that companies of all sizes can access the benefits of Gen AI technologies. Leveraging Capgemini's RAISE platform , organizations can deploy Mistral AI's Gen AI open models that are highly customizable, cost efficient, secure and reliable, with all the necessary guardrails in place.: Building on successful projects with clients in Europe, this collaboration will focus on benefiting organizations in North America by providing tailor-made solutions that address specific market challenges and client requirements.

“We are looking forward to extending our collaboration with Microsoft and Capgemini to transform how businesses worldwide leverage generative AI technologies,” said Arthur Mensch, Cofounder and CEO of Mistral AI.“Our models, which offer unparalleled customization and robust multilingual capabilities, combined with Microsoft's powerful cloud platform and Capgemini's deep industry insights and business transformation expertise, are essential for global organizations on their journey to AI adoption.”

"At Microsoft, our unwavering commitment is to empower every organization to achieve more through the transformative power of AI," said Nick Parker, President of Industry and Partnerships at Microsoft. "Through this collaboration with Mistral AI and Capgemini, we will deliver innovative solutions that fully leverage the potential of Generative AI to enable business transformation and growth.”

IDC research vice president, Gard Little, noted,“This three-way collaboration underscores that customers want many, sometimes contrasting, things from their providers, specifically the ability to integrate both open source and proprietary Gen AI capabilities, and to use Gen AI models on premise with private data while using other models and data in an Azure cloud. Capgemini is highly skilled at integrating these technologies when customers demand business results along with model transparency and security.”

“As a trusted business and technology transformation partner to our clients, Capgemini has been at the forefront of driving generative AI led transformations across industries,” said Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Capgemini and Group Executive Board member.“Having worked with both Microsoft and Mistral AI extensively, we've already enabled many joint clients to move from ambition to action and achieve tangible business value with the application of AI and Gen AI. Our RAISE platform is designed to enable organizations to leverage Gen AI models effectively while ensuring security and compliance. This collaboration reflects our dedication to helping clients implement advanced technologies that drive growth and business value across the globe.”

