Minister Of Jal Shakti Launches“Bhu-Neer” Portal For Ground Water Withdrawal Permits

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20 November 2024, Delhi: Hon'ble of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil digitally launched the newly developed“Bhu-Neer” portal on 19th September 2024 during the concluding ceremony of India Water Week 2024. The“Bhu-Neer” is an advanced portal developed by Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), under the of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), for improved groundwater regulation across the country. This portal will serve as a one-stop for managing and regulating groundwater resources, aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in groundwater usage.



“Bhu-Neer” is designed to provide comprehensive details regarding the legal framework governing groundwater extraction, regulations at the state and national levels. Its centralized database will allow users to access critical information on groundwater compliance, policies, and sustainable practices.



The portal is developed with several user-friendly features to offer streamlined process flow to the project proponents seeking groundwater withdrawal permits. Having a simplified yet informative interface, and features like PAN based single Id system, NOC with QR code etc.,“Bhu-Neer” marks a significant improvement over its previous version NOCAP.



The“Bhu-Neer” portal, is another step towards promoting the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Ease of Doing Business by making ground water regulation a seamless and faceless exercise.



The portal is now live for public use and all project proponents can visit the portal for ground water withdrawal related queries, clarifications, tracking application status, payment of statutory charges.

MENAFN20112024003198003206ID1108906832