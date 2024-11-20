Raise Launches Mobile App For Consumers And API Solutions For Businesses In Canada As Part Of Global Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raise , the leader in gift card innovation, today announced its expansion into Canada, marking its second significant international milestone, following the successful launch in the United Kingdom earlier this month. With over 6 million users, $10 billion in transactions, and partnerships with 1,000+ global brands, Raise is set to revolutionize how Canadians interact with gift cards, loyalty programs, and digital payments.

Raise's Canadian expansion introduces consumers to the Raise App , a unique platform where they can shop and save with their favorite brands while earning cashback rewards in the form of 'Raise Cash'. From purchasing to redemption, the app ensures a seamless and value-driven shopping experience. Canadian businesses can also integrate Raise's advanced B2B API solution , designed to simplify digital card distribution and empower loyalty programs with Raise's cutting-edge ecosystem.

Building on its mission to bridge traditional and digital payment systems, Raise will support a range of digital wallets and cryptocurrencies in Canada, giving users in the region unprecedented flexibility for gift card use. Through BFG Labs , Raise continues to lead with blockchain innovation via the Retail Alliance Foundation , helping Canadian retailers combat fraud, reduce inefficiencies, and embrace a dynamic loyalty ecosystem tailored to the modern market.

"Our expansion into the Canadian market reinforces our commitment to delivering a better gift card and digital payment experience,"

said George Bousis, Founder and CEO of Raise.

"Canada represents an incredible opportunity for Raise to connect with consumers and businesses who prioritize convenience, innovation, and savings. We're excited to support Canadians to shop smarter and earn more."

Raise's entry into Canada underscores its commitment to making gift cards and digital payments more accessible, flexible, and rewarding worldwide. With plans to extend its B2B offering to 30 additional countries, Raise continues to innovate and expand its global reach.

Raise, a renowned pioneer in the gift card industry has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception in 2012. Over the years, the company has facilitated over $10 billion in transactions through its Raise consumer app, its exchange (now GCX), and B2B operations. With over 1,000+ brand partnerships, Raise offers activation and real-time redemption capabilities across a network of over one million stores, websites, and applications. For more information, please visit .

