Coveo Expands Partnership With SAP To Deliver AI Capabilities Across CX Channels From Commerce To Customer Service

Coveo AI Search and Recommendations for SAP Customer Experience Now An SAP® Endorsed App for SAP for Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud

(TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI that brings AI search and GenAI to every point-of-experience, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with SAP to deliver a new SAP endorsed app that integrates with SAP Service Cloud – Coveo AI Search and Recommendation for SAP Customer Experience. Now available on SAP Store , this offering marks the second SAP endorsed app for Coveo, building on its first solution that launched in March 2023 for SAP Commerce Cloud.

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP

with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results.

"Our expanded partnership with SAP helps businesses better serve both their employees and customers," said Seamus O'Riordan, VP of Alliances at Coveo. "With Coveo now endorsed for both SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud, enterprises can expect a high level of quality based on SAP's premium certification. By leveraging AI-powered search and recommendations, businesses can deliver fast, accurate, individualized and relevant experiences at every touchpoint-for consumers, shoppers or contact center agents-driving real, measurable value across their digital journeys."

The expanded partnership helps Coveo make it easier for customers to quickly find relevant products and corresponding content within SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud. Enterprises will get access to Coveo's best-in-class enterprise AI search and a large suite of Coveo AI models

that can be leveraged to improve any touchpoint across the end-to-end customer journey. Coveo AI search, recommendations and generative answering can be used across multiple interfaces, from interfaces in SAP solutions to standalone search pages, in-app experiences, self-service portals and communities, service management consoles and more.

Businesses that use SAP technology can now benefit from a single source of truth powering shopping and service experiences, integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud, providing secure answers to complex questions from various knowledge sources and product catalogues. Customers can further leverage generative answering across their digital channels to help visitors in their site search and discovery journey, guide shoppers to relevant products, help customers self-service on support sites, and equip agents with fast, accurate answering, to improve CSAT.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. "We applaud Coveo on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its Coveo AI Search and Recommendations solution. Partners like Coveo are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."

Coveo AI Search and Recommendations for SAP CX for SAP® for Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-Experience Advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns dynamically with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-Experience Advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and

composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee.

Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.

The

Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedR App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner and a Genesys AppFoundry ISV Partner.

