Godaddy Inc. To Present At The UBS Global Technology Conference And Barclays Global Technology Conference
11/20/2024 9:13:27 AM
TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc.
(NYSE: GDDY ) Chief financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the UBS Global technology conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT as well as the Barclays Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT.
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy AiroTM, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .
