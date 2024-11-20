Godaddy Inc. To Present At The UBS Global Technology Conference And Barclays Global Technology Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc.

(NYSE: GDDY ) Chief Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the UBS Global in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT as well as the Barclays Global Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT.

Live webcasts and post-presentation audio replays of these events will be available on

GoDaddy's

investor relations website at

.



About

GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy AiroTM, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2024

GoDaddy Inc.

All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED