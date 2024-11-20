Openweb Appoints Seasoned Digital Executive Steven Goldberg To Lead Partner Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Goldberg

will be focused on helping to drive publisher revenue growth at OpenWeb.

OpenWeb ,

the community serving more than 5,000 premium publishers and 150 million monthly users, today announced the expansion of their leadership team with the appointment of Steven Goldberg as Senior Vice President of Partner Success.

In this role, Goldberg will provide critical guidance and support to publishers' community growth efforts, increasing user lifetime value and driving new revenue growth. Goldberg brings extensive experience from his previous leadership positions at prominent companies like Meta, Spotify, and LiveRamp.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven to the OpenWeb team," said Tim Harvey, CEO of OpenWeb. "His exceptional experience and proven success empowering publishers will be a tremendous asset. In this role, Steven will strengthen our offering, provide critical feedback from the industry and our partners, helping us serve publishers and their communities on the open internet."

Goldberg joins OpenWeb with more than 25 years of industry experience championing the interests of publishers on the open internet. Most recently, Goldberg led Business Development at LiveRamp, served as Director of Publisher Solutions at Spotify and helped build the Facebook Audience Network as Vertical Lead at Meta. In his new role, Goldberg will report directly to Haim Sasson, OpenWeb's President.

"At a time when the headwinds facing the media industry are only intensifying, publishers need to build community and own their audience data," said Goldberg. "OpenWeb's commitment to building a web that's profitable for publishers, safe for users, and fair for advertisers provides a real path for the whole ecosystem powering the open internet to keep growing. I'm eager to work with our publishers to build direct connections with their audiences, overcome their obstacles, and unlock new growth."

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve online conversation. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 5,000 partners, hosting over 150 million monthly active users.

