(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Omaha Steaks survey reveals nearly 80% of consumers prefer sharing a meal over unwrapping a traditional gift, reflecting a growing trend toward meaningful, stress-free holiday experiences

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This holiday season, the people on your list want experiential gifts. New data from a large Omaha Steaks study reveals that 79% of people prefer to receive gifts that provide an experience over receiving more "stuff." As the demand for meaningful, memory-building moments grows, the trend toward gifting premium food is taking center stage.

As Consumers Seek More Joy and Less Stress, Holiday Data Shows Gifting Food Is on the Rise

Continue Reading

The survey conducted by Omaha Steaks among adults aged 35+ found that nearly 70% plan to gift food this season. With consumers prioritizing connection and simplicity, gifting food packages offers the perfect balance of practicality, personalization, and joy.

"Food uniquely delivers both the excitement of receiving a gift and the lasting memories of sharing an amazing meal with loved ones," said Omaha Steaks President and CEO Nate Rempe. "America knows the true magic of the season is the time spent together with friends and family, and Omaha Steaks can help make that happen."

Why Food is the Ultimate Holiday Gift

With nearly 60% of consumers saying experiences matter more than material gifts, consumable gifts like gourmet meals provide the best of both worlds. They're a thoughtful gesture and they bring families together-an experience that resonates deeply during the holiday season.

The survey also highlighted the emotional connection to holiday meals:



76% of consumers said their fondest childhood holiday memories involve food, whether it's gathering for a festive dinner, enjoying homemade treats, or receiving food gifts. 59% of consumers believe gifting experiences are more meaningful and memorable.

How Omaha Steaks Makes the Holidays Easy and Memorable

As America's Original Butcher, Omaha Steaks offers curated holiday packages, gift subscriptions, and exclusive discounts that simplify holiday shopping while ensuring quality and value.

Here's what's available for this holiday season:



Holiday Gift Packages : Rather than adding separate items to your cart, Omaha Steaks has plenty of holiday packages that let shoppers find their dream bundle of ready-to-cook meals and sides.

Shipping Savings: Omaha Steaks prides itself on offering customers cost-effective incentives when it comes to fast shipping. Gifts valued at $130 or more will be shipped for free, while orders placed before Dec. 6 will earn a $30 ship early e-reward card.

Flexible Subscriptions : With endless variety, locked-in savings, unrivaled flexibility and a free gift on every third shipment, you can unwrap the magic of Omaha Steaks again and again. And with 300+ items to choose from and the ability to swap, skip or cancel at any time with no penalty, subscribers are treated to stress-free ordering - and 10% off every time. Last-minute Shoppers: We're keeping delivery open later into the season this year than ever before. Customers can order Omaha Steaks gifts by Dec. 21 for delivery to most areas in time for Christmas.

Simplify the Holidays with Omaha Steaks

"Holiday traditions are priceless. Omaha Steaks is delivering its world famous heartland quality products all throughout the season to keep those traditions alive. Whether it's a gift, sharing a meal with family, or a festive dinner party with friends, it's an honor to provide experiences that bring people together, guaranteed," added Rempe.

Omaha Steaks is ready to make the holiday season easy. To learn about all the best cooking techniques, recipes, and tips from Omaha Steaks executive chef David Rose, check out

The Block . Discover more joy and stress-free holiday gifting at OmahaSteaks ,

or follow @OmahaSteaks on Facebook , Instagram

and X (Twitter) .

The survey was conducted online within the United States on behalf of Omaha Steaks from September 27 to September 30, 2024, among 600 U.S. adults ages 35 and older.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finished beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at

or at retail stores nationwide.

For Omaha Steaks:

Kathleen Al-Marhoon, APR

[email protected]

SOURCE Omaha Steaks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED