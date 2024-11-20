Firstrade Announces Overnight Trading

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Firstrade investors will be able to trade over 1,200 U.S. and ETFs five days a week, 20 hours a day, beginning in Q1 2025

Firstrade , a leading U.S. commission-free brokerage, today announced the upcoming launch of its overnight trading service, scheduled for Q1 2025. This feature will allow investors to trade U.S. stocks and ETFs five days a week, 20 hours a day, further enhancing flexibility and accessibility for international investors entering the U.S. market.

The launch of overnight trading will reinforce Firstrade's appeal among active traders and a diverse range of investors, enabling them to leverage Firstrade's powerful research tools and support to faster adjust their strategies in response to global market fluctuations.

"At Firstrade, we are committed to providing our users with robust investment tools and resources so they can capture market opportunities no matter where they are," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "With the introduction of overnight trading, we're enhancing the client experience to meet the evolving and diverse needs of our investors."

Firstrade's overnight trading service will be available five days a week, from 8:00 AM ET until 4:00 AM ET the next day. This flexible trading schedule empowers investors to capitalize on opportunities across different global market sessions.

"The investing landscape has transformed, with traders increasingly seeking to make faster, more informed decisions around the clock. While many of our clients trade during traditional market hours, overnight trading offers the flexibility to respond quickly to breaking news and market shifts, wherever they may be," said Stephen Callahan, Trading Behavior Specialist at Firstrade. "At Firstrade, we are committed to equipping our clients with the tools, insights, and resources they need to navigate the markets and support their investment journey every step of the way."

The phased rollout of Firstrade's overnight trading service will begin in Q1 2025 on both its online platform and mobile app. For more information and updates, visit firstrade.

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed-income products, such as Treasury Bills, Notes, Bonds, Municipal Bonds, and Agency Bonds. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade also offers no-fee IRA retirement services, enabling self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit .

