Interwell Health Announces Launch Of Acumen Rounder To Empower Nephrologists In The Transition To Value-Based Kidney Care

New Application Integrates Seamlessly with Acumen Epic Connect for Improved Care Coordination

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a value-based kidney care management company, is proud to announce the launch of Acumen Rounder, the first and only nephrology rounding application that tightly integrates with Epic. The application works seamlessly with Acumen Epic Connect, the most adopted nephrology-specific electronic record (EHR).

Acumen Rounder supports nephrologists and care teams in managing patient workflows in value-based kidney care. The web and mobile toolset offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to improve patient outcomes, efficiency, accuracy, and the user experience for busy nephrologists rounding in hospitals and dialysis centers, including:



Patient Tracking: Enables nephrologists to assess which patients need to be seen and where the patient is located. System flags indicate patients in a value-based care arrangement.

Hospital Follow-Up: Allows nephrologists to easily communicate follow-up needs for hospitalized patients to office staff, improving care transitions during the critical period post-discharge.

Transitional Care Management (TCM): Nephrologists are alerted when dialysis patients have been recently discharged from the hospital, kicking off a workflow to outreach, document, and bill for TCM visits.

Clinical Documentation Entry: Clinical documentation features supporting dialysis note entry with consolidated monthly capitated billing (MCP).

Predictive Text for Diagnoses Entry: Streamlined data entry through predictive text, enhancing the speed of documenting patient conditions.

Modern, User-Friendly Interface: A sleek, intuitive design that enhances usability, offering a modern experience. Wide Integration: Works seamlessly with Acumen Epic Connect while also integrating with the clinical networks of at least two leading dialysis companies.

"Rounder is a game-changer for nephrologists, particularly those working in value-based care environments," said Sam Gopal, president of Interwell's Acumen Epic Connect. "The tool simplifies patient management and improves care coordination by providing real-time access to critical data, while also offering customizable features that fit the specific needs of each practice. We believe Rounder will empower nephrologists to provide more efficient, higher-quality care, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes."

Acumen Rounder will fully replace the company's legacy application Acumen Mobile Charge Capture, with an expected user base of 2,340 providers in 138 nephrology practices by the end of 2024.

Rounder is designed to meet the evolving needs of nephrologists in value-based care settings, where streamlined, data-driven tools are essential for improving patient outcomes and better care coordination. While Rounder serves as a documentation and charge capture tool, Interwell has optimized many of its features to support value-based care workflows. The transitional care management feature allows physicians to ensure follow-up care is scheduled for recently discharged patients within 14 days, a timeframe that Interwell has identified is directly linked to reducing readmissions and improving patient outcomes.

"Rounder has truly transformed the way we manage patient care and streamlined our daily workflows," said Dr. Nic Hristea, a nephrologist with Associates in Nephrology in Chicago which recently began using the new application throughout the practice. "The ability to access notes on the go and use predictive text to assist with diagnosis entry, allows us to focus more on delivering exceptional care to our patients."

