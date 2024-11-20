(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for 3D Printing Plastics was estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the 3D printed plastics market is driven by several factors. One of the most significant drivers is the increasing demand for rapid prototyping and shorter product development cycles. 3D printing plastics allows companies to quickly test designs, make adjustments, and move from concept to production without the need for costly molds or tooling. This ability to iterate rapidly is particularly important in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare, where innovation and responsiveness to market trends are critical. Additionally, the rise of mass customization is fueling the demand for 3D printed plastic products.

Consumers today expect personalized products that cater to their specific needs and preferences, and 3D printing enables companies to offer this level of customization without the need for large-scale, mass production techniques. From custom-fit medical devices and tailored footwear to bespoke home goods, 3D printing plastics is unlocking new possibilities for product differentiation and customer satisfaction. Another key growth driver is the advancement in material science, which is expanding the range of plastic materials that can be used in 3D printing.

High-performance engineering plastics, such as polycarbonates and nylon composites, are now being developed for 3D printing, offering improved strength, durability, and temperature resistance. These materials open up new opportunities in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing, where plastic parts must meet rigorous performance standards. Furthermore, the push for sustainable manufacturing is propelling the adoption of 3D printing plastics.

As companies look to reduce waste and energy consumption, 3D printing's additive nature offers a solution by minimizing material waste and enabling more efficient use of resources. Biodegradable and recycled plastic filaments are also being developed, contributing to the growing demand for environmentally friendly production methods. Finally, the integration of 3D printing into existing production workflows is becoming easier, thanks to advancements in software and automation technologies. Together, these factors are driving the accelerated growth of the 3D printed plastics market, transforming how products are brought to life in a wide range of industries. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, Clariant, CRP Group and more.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Photopolymers segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 20.4%. The Polyamide/Nylon segment is also set to grow at 23.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $551.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.8% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

3D Printing Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increased Demand for Lightweight and Durable Materials Drives Growth in 3D Printing Plastics

Rising Adoption of 3D Printed Plastics in Automotive and Aerospace Sectors Expands Market Opportunities

Advancements in Polymer Materials Propel the Adoption of 3D Printing Plastics for High-Performance Applications

Shift Towards Sustainable Manufacturing Drives Demand for Recyclable and Biodegradable 3D Printing Plastics

Cost-Effectiveness of 3D Printed Plastics in Manufacturing Strengthens Business Case for Adoption Across Industries

Growing Use of 3D Printing in Medical and Healthcare Sectors Generates New Opportunities for Plastic Materials

Focus on Reducing Plastic Waste Expands the Addressable Market for Eco-Friendly 3D Printed Plastics

Advances in Multi-Material Printing Technologies Propel Innovation in 3D Printed Plastic Products

Growing Demand for Complex Geometries and Functional Prototypes Throws Spotlight on 3D Printing Plastics

Rapid Growth of Additive Manufacturing in Consumer Goods Expands Market Potential for 3D Printed Plastics Enhanced Material Properties in 3D Printed Plastics Accelerate Adoption for Industrial and Consumer Applications

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 34 companies featured in this Global 3D Printing Plastics market report include:



3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH

Clariant

CRP Group

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Envisiontec GmbH

Envisiontec Inc.

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Evonik Industries AG

Golden Plastics

HP Inc.

Materialise NV

Oxford Performance Materials

PolyOne Corporation

Royal Dsm N.V.

SABIC Stratasys, Ltd.

