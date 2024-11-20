Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06625 for each Preferred share ($0.795 annualized). Distributions are payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2024.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.02 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $20.47 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
