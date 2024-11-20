Peopleone Health And Rosencare Celebrate Opening Of Fourth Health Center In Central Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Orlando facility advances the team's mission of transforming healthcare in Florida, improving access to quality and wellness services

ORLANDO, Fla. and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleOne Health , a trailblazer in value-based primary care, and RosenCare , a premier healthcare provider, today announced the opening of their fourth health center in Central Florida. Located in the Dr. Phillips Area at 7350 Sand Lake Commons Boulevard, this new center marks the third location in Orlando, with one more scheduled to open in early 2025. This expansion underscores the continued commitment of PeopleOne Health and RosenCare to enhanced healthcare access and delivery across the Sunshine State.

Since announcing their partnership in July, PeopleOne Health and RosenCare have made significant strides in transforming healthcare in the region. The first Florida facility opened in Palatka in August, catering to the Putnam County Government's employees and their families, followed by an Orlando location in September serving the employees and families of Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), one of Central Florida's largest employers with 25,000 staff members.

The Dr. Phillips center will offer OCPS staff and their families added convenience and access to comprehensive healthcare services-including primary care, lab work and diagnostics, mental health, weight management, pediatrics, and other preventive treatment services.

“We're proud to expand our presence in Orlando to deliver world-class service to even more OCPS employees and their families,” said Jordan Taradash , CEO and Co-founder of PeopleOne Health.“This new center lays a strong foundation for us to offer health and wellness services to additional companies in Orlando, as well as expand to more locations in Central Florida and beyond.”

Florida's healthcare system ranks among the worst in the nation, with 35% of the state's residents lacking access to primary care services, making it ripe for change. This crisis is exacerbated by rising healthcare costs, overburdened physicians, and persistent health disparities. Regarding Orange County specifically, a recent survey revealed that 67% of employees desire a healthcare benefit that addresses dissatisfaction with their current experience, particularly regarding long appointment wait times and high costs.*

“Our collaboration with PeopleOne Health to rapidly expand health centers in Central Florida meets the increasing demand for high-quality, patient-centered, and affordable healthcare in local communities,” said Kenneth Aldridge , RN, BSN, MS-HSA, Director of Health Services at the Rosen Medical Center.“This partnership and our new facilities empower OCPS-and eventually other local employers-to offer better health benefits to their employees, keeping them happier and healthier.”

“As a healthcare provider, I see first-hand the barriers that hinder access to quality care,” said Dr. Suzanne Morgan , Chief Medical Officer at PeopleOne Health.“We're tackling these challenges directly by alleviating long appointment wait times, improving access to top-tier providers, and eliminating high out-of-pocket costs to deliver convenient, affordable care right where OCPS employees live and work.”

The news comes on the heels of PeopleOne Health's announcement that it secured a $32.3 million series B Funding led by GV (Google Ventures ), which will drive the expansion of affordable, high-quality primary care across Pennsylvania, Florida, and ultimately nationwide.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place today at 4:00 PM EST. Attendees will also have an opportunity to tour the facility and meet the clinical team.

Click here to read more about PeopleOne Health's mission to build a better pathway to healthcare.

*This is preliminary data that was collected in Feb 2024 by PeopleOne Health in partnership with RosenCare, as part of a discovery survey conducted with 1,166 employees with an Orange County-based client.

About PeopleOne Health

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .

About RosenCare

RosenCare is the healthcare program arm of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, a unique self-insured healthcare model including a patient-centered medical home model that has saved $500 million from the healthcare system since its inception in 1991. The program is known as one of the most cutting-edge employer-sponsored health plans in the country and was one of the reasons Harris Rosen was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Top 25 Innovators. Learn more at .

