Zarminali Health Launches With $40M In Seed Funding To Transform Pediatric Care Through Nationwide, Multi-Specialty Practice Group

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zarminali , the first outpatient pediatric destination purpose-built to provide modern, seamlessly coordinated primary and specialty care nationwide, today announced $40M in seed financing led by General Catalyst. The company will leverage the latest healthcare and an integrated approach to both primary and specialty care that alleviates family burdens and revitalizes patient and clinician experiences. This substantial funding, including a venture debt facility, will fuel the company's go-to-market vision and continue to support the opening of its initial locations in fall 2024 and beyond.

Pediatric care today is long overdue for change. The current system is highly fragmented, and the disconnect between primary care providers, specialists, and ancillary services places the responsibility of navigating the healthcare system and complex care coordination squarely on families. Meanwhile, pediatricians are overburdened with high caseloads and unsustainable administrative tasks, clinical teams are under-supported with manual processes and outdated technology, and pediatric specialists remain siloed from primary care teams. All of these factors and inefficiencies exacerbate clinician burnout and hinder access to timely care for one of the most vulnerable populations in the country: children.

Zarminali was formed to deliver a renewed promise for pediatric care by streamlining care journeys for families, improving health outcomes for children, and enabling pediatric clinicians to focus on delivering quality care to their patients. Founded by Danish Qureshi, co-founder and former President and COO of LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), the company's mission is directly informed by Danish's personal experiences coordinating care for a child with an autoimmune disorder, and the many instances of breakdown in care across pediatric specialists.

“Zarminali is being painstakingly designed by parents like myself who have struggled against the current flaws of our healthcare system and know that every child deserves amazing care, from birth to adulthood,” said Qureshi.“After navigating the broken system with my daughter, I wanted to apply my experience transforming outpatient mental healthcare at LifeStance to improving pediatric care on a national scale. This initial funding round is an immense validator and kickstarts our mission to create a world where every child's health journey is seamlessly coordinated, where advanced technology enhances every interaction, and where our clinicians and team members support each family every step of the way.”

“Pediatrics has long been overlooked, and we deeply share in Zarminali Health's belief that our children and families deserve better care,” said Holly Maloney, Managing Director of General Catalyst.“With a strong founding team, collaborative care model, and advanced technology, we believe the team is on the right path to transform pediatric healthcare nationwide."

Zarminali Health's early team is a highly motivated and experienced group determined to improve pediatric care for all stakeholders. With backgrounds from other scaled national healthcare startups such as VillageMD (Walgreens and the Cigna Group), the team brings years of direct operating experience to tackle the challenges of pediatric care delivery. Additionally, Zarminali Health added its first independent board member in Brandon Kerns, bringing direct, relevant experience from Landmark Health (acquired by United Healthcare), Carebridge (acquired by Elevance), and Main Street Health.

Zarminali Health, Inc. is building the nation's leading pediatric multispecialty group, focused on supporting families to shape healthy futures for their children – from birth through adulthood – by completely transforming the way pediatric care is delivered nationwide. Zarminali is tackling today's challenges of increased administrative burden on clinicians and a siloed approach to pediatric care through intentional design of care delivery, enhanced by leading technology and collaborative, expert care teams. We are leading the way towards a healthier future for pediatric patients and a happier future for pediatric clinicians nationwide. Visit zarminali.com for more information.

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, and London, we have supported the growth of 700+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

