Malbek Named Market Leader In Softwarereviews Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Data Quadrant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Princeton, NJ, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, the innovative contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, has been named the Leader in the prestigious SoftwareReviews Contract Lifecycle Management Data Quadrant . The recognition is based on extensive feedback from verified users, with Malbek achieving the highest composite satisfaction score (8.3/10) among all vendors evaluated.

The comprehensive analysis, which evaluated 12 leading CLM providers through 418 verified customer reviews, highlighted Malbek's exceptional performance across critical capabilities. Malbek ranked first in several core categories, including vendor support (95% satisfaction), training quality (91%), and usability and intuitiveness (86%). The company also received outstanding scores for its product strategy and rate of improvement (86%), significantly outperforming the category average.

"This recognition validates our relentless focus on innovation and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in contract lifecycle management," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder of Malbek." The rapid evolution of our CLM platform, fueled by AI technology, empowers us to meet shifting market demands, which has been pivotal to our leadership success."

The report revealed remarkable customer satisfaction metrics, with 100% of customers planning to renew their Malbek subscriptions and 89% likely to recommend the solution. Users particularly praised Malbek's codeless configurability and seamless integration capabilities with major platforms like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Coupa, and SAP.

"These results reflect our entire organization's unwavering commitment to customer success," said Matt Patel, COO and Co-Founder of Malbek. "The exceptional emotional footprint score of +90 demonstrates that our customer-obsessed approach resonates deeply with users. We're not just providing software; we're delivering a partnership experience transforming how organizations manage their contracts."

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates vendors based on product features, vendor capabilities, and overall customer satisfaction, providing comprehensive insights for organizations seeking CLM solutions.

About Malbek

