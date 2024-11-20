Mitch Gould Revolutionizes Retail With 'Evolution Of Distribution' Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mitch Gould, the visionary founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), is redefining the retail landscape with his groundbreaking "Evolution of Distribution" model. This innovative approach streamlines the way international brands import, distribute, and promote their products in the competitive U.S. market.Gould's "Evolution of Distribution" strategy combines decades of expertise with cutting-edge solutions to address the unique challenges faced by health and wellness brands. The model provides a one-stop shop for companies entering the U.S. market, covering everything from regulatory compliance and warehouse logistics to retail distribution and marketing."Bringing international products to the U.S. requires a seamless process to import, distribute, and promote effectively," said Gould. "Our model eliminates the guesswork, allowing brands to focus on quality while we handle the complexities of market entry.”NPI's approach has already propelled numerous brands into major retailers and e-commerce platforms, delivering measurable results and enhanced visibility. Gould's leadership, combined with a team of industry experts, ensures that clients experience unparalleled success in the highly competitive U.S. market.Gould emphasized that NPI and IHM take on managing the complexities of product launches.“We let the health and wellness product manufacturers do what they do best - create new products. We handle the rest.”One of the key advantages of NPI's“Evolution of Distribution” system is its cost-effective method of placing products with some of the most sought-after retailers in the country, including Amazon and Walmart. NPI's dedicated staff continually engages with buyers from both large and small retail chains throughout the year. At the same time, IHM manages all aspects of marketing, including strategic public relations, social media campaigns, and television promotion.Gould concluded,“We work closely with our clients to introduce their products to American consumers. Product manufacturers have a partner in NPI and IHM.”For more information, please visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

