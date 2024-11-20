Visit Potter-Tioga Executive Director Colleen Hanson Named A Woman Making A Difference By Pennsylvania Business Central

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The list honors remarkable women in Central Pennsylvania.

WELLSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visit Potter-Tioga Executive Director Colleen Hanson has been named to Pennsylvania Business Central's 2024 list of Women Making a Difference. The honor, part of the publications Women in Business series, showcases Hanson's dedication to both her career and the Potter and Tigoa County communities. In her time with Visit Potter-Tioga, Hanson has helped to shine a national spotlight on the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, International Dark Sky Park at Cherry Springs State Park, and the entire region.Pennsylvania Business Central's Women Making a Difference recognizes Central Pennsylvania women whose drive, determination, and dedication have led to significant achievements in both business and community engagement. The remarkable women chosen were nominated by local business leaders, community figures, and loyal Pennsylvania Business Central readers. The final candidates were chosen by the St. Francis University Business Development Center.“Colleen truly deserves this recognition for her outstanding leadership within the tourism industry,” said Ken VanSant, President of the Visit Potter-Tioga Board of Directors.“Her dedication, vision, and ability to foster collaboration have been instrumental in showcasing the unique beauty and experiences of our region. This honor reflects her hard work and the collective efforts of our entire team and community partners.”Home to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, the Pine Creek Rail Trail, and the International Dark Sky Park at Cherry Springs State Park, the Visit Potter-Tioga Tourism Bureau has helped to grow tourism and drive economic development in the region. Get outside and play in the Potter-Tioga region.About Visit Potter-TiogaLaunched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga's mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members' businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit , email ..., or call 570-724-0635.

